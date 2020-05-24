CROCE, Theresa "Terry" passed away May 4, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She was 84 years old. Terry came from a large family of 12 siblings. She was a resident of Patchogue, NY for 58 years. It was there that she met and married her lifetime love Joseph Croce, a union lasting 64 years. Terry loved to spend time at her condo in Ft. Lauderdale. There she enjoyed time with friends and family. The couple eventually moved to Spring Hill, FL where she resided for 26 years. Terry was a loving mother to Theresa and Joann; and loving grandmother to Lindsay and Scott. She was blessed to have enjoyed time with her great- grandchildren, Logan, Blayden and Davinity. She is survived by her husband Joe; her daughter, Theresa; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and siblings, Pete, Rose, Shirley, Robert and Diane. Terry was laid to rest at Tuner Funeral Home and Florida Hills Memorial Garden.



