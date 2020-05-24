Theresa CROCE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CROCE, Theresa "Terry" passed away May 4, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She was 84 years old. Terry came from a large family of 12 siblings. She was a resident of Patchogue, NY for 58 years. It was there that she met and married her lifetime love Joseph Croce, a union lasting 64 years. Terry loved to spend time at her condo in Ft. Lauderdale. There she enjoyed time with friends and family. The couple eventually moved to Spring Hill, FL where she resided for 26 years. Terry was a loving mother to Theresa and Joann; and loving grandmother to Lindsay and Scott. She was blessed to have enjoyed time with her great- grandchildren, Logan, Blayden and Davinity. She is survived by her husband Joe; her daughter, Theresa; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and siblings, Pete, Rose, Shirley, Robert and Diane. Terry was laid to rest at Tuner Funeral Home and Florida Hills Memorial Garden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved