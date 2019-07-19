FERLITA, Theresa "Tessie"
87, of Tampa, FL, passed away on July 13, 2019. She was a lifelong resident, born and raised in Ybor City. She was married to Sam Ferlita for 58 years and is survived by their four sons, Ross (Leslie), Sam (Reba), Richard (Kathy) and Paul (Janet); grandchildren, Nick (Jenn), Kayte (Justin), Marc (Amanda), Scott, Geoff, Chris, and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Ava and Gianna. Additionally, she will be extremely missed by countless family and friends, as well as all of her friends at the Tropicana. Tessie was a very loving and supporting wife, mother, mother-in-law, nana, and friend; she led her life with integrity, compassion and wisdom. She was a homemaker and a phenomenal cook; the queen of her family; throughout the years her care shaped them into the people they are today. She traveled all over the world with her family and friends, which she enjoyed tremendously. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 12-2 pm, at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa. Burial to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Please sign Tessie's guestbook at:
www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 19, 2019