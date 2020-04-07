|
|
PELLEGRINO, Theresa "Terry" 100, passed into the Lord's hands on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Palm Harbor, FL. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry and deeply mourned by her sons, Michael Pellegrino and Msgr. Joseph Pellegrino. Terry was born in Paterson, NJ on May 28, 1919. She was a loving and caring wife and a wonderful mother. Terry was a deeply spiritual person, not just saying prayers but living her prayers. As an active member of the St. James Rosary Society, Terry spent endless hours volunteering in various Church functions. It was at this time that she began spending time caring for the dying. In 1960, she took a job at Charles Scribner's Sons, and quickly rose to become head of customer service at Scribner's Book warehouse in Totowa Borough, NJ. A highlight of her life was the ordination of her son, Joseph, to the priesthood on April 16, 1977. She participated in every aspect of his priesthood until the day of her death. When she and Henry retired to Florida in 1981, she was determined to stay active caring for people. After Henry's death, Terry began volunteer work at Empath Care Hospice on Tampa Road. Over the next fifteen years, she gave 7,500 hours to caring for those at the end of their lives. On March 7, 2020, she received the highest award Hospice could give to a volunteer and was cheered by 600 people for having a life well lived. Due to the limitations resulting from the Corona Virus Pandemic, Terry's initial services will be limited to close friends and will begin with a wake at Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home, in Tarpon Springs, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from 6-8 pm. Only ten people will be admitted at a time. Her funeral, limited in number to her closest friends as it must be, will be held at 11 am, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, in Tarpon Springs, FL. There will be a large gathering of family and friends for a Memorial Mass for Terry at the end of June when hopefully the pandemic has subsided and restrictions on large gatherings will be removed. May she rest in peace. Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020