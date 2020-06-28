PICCIRILLI, Theresa 97, of Tampa, passed away June 23, 2020. As a life-long Catholic, she was one of the founding families of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in 1959 and Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church in 1960. She was predeceased by infant son, David Piccirilli and husband of 72 years, Guido Piccirilli. She is survived by son, Robert Piccirilli and wife, Sandy of Tampa, two grandchildren; grandson, David Piccirilli and wife, Tiffany of Houston, TX; and granddaughter, Alexandra Piccirilli of Portland, OR; and two great-grandsons, Tucker Henry Piccirilli and Parker Jackson Piccirilli. She lived her life always for her family. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A special thank you to Tom Pepin and wife, Lauren for their care, love and support of Theresa throughout her later years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2 pm on July 2, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9715 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33617. In lieu of flowers, it's the family's wishes that donations be made to Pepin Heart Foundation www.pepinfoundation.orghttps://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tampa-fl/theresa-piccirilli-9233909
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.