Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
4661 82nd Ave N
Pinellas Park, FL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
4661 82nd Ave N,
Pinellas Park, FL
View Map
Theresa Holston-Vistein Obituary
HOLSTON-VISTEIN, Theresa R. 93, of Pinellas Park, pass- ed away Friday, January 17, 2020. She enjoyed many hobbies including square dancing, RV camping, and was secretary of the local Bowling League from the 70s through the 90s. She was a clerk at Northwest Elementary and a member of the Women's Club at Springwood One and a member of Sacred Heart Church, Transfiguration and St. Jude's churches. She was also an avid player of dominos, cards and bingo during her time in assisted living. Theresa is preceded in death by husbands, Larry Holston and Bill Vistein and two sisters, Dorothy and Esther. She is survived by her children, Jean Aparo, Roy Holston (Rita), Carol Griffin (Jimmy), and Colleen Husi; along with nine grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23 at Memorial Park Funeral Home from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. A funeral mass will be 10 am on Friday, January 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4661 82nd Ave N, Pinellas Park with reception and interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at: www. memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020
