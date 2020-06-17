Theresa ROSEKRANS-HALE
ROSEKRANS-HALE, Theresa 87, of Spring Hill, peacefully passed Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Theresa lived a beautiful and fulfilling life, and a life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us in Theresa's Celebration of Life Friday, June 19, 2020, 6-9 pm, at the home of Theresa. COVID 19 guidelines will be practiced. Go to www.merrittfuneral.com for complete obituary. Merritt Funeral Home (352)796-6699

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
