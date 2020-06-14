Theresa SIMMONS
SIMMONS, Theresa "Teri" 78, of Tampa, peacefully pas-sed away June 10, 2020. She was born January 26, 1942 in New York city, married and raised her family in Pittsburgh, PA. Her dream was to move to Florida where she loved the sun and the beaches. She joins her late husband, Thomas Simmons and is survived by her five children, Rosanne Lombardi, Tina Offutt (Leland), Anthony Simmons, AnnMarie Crawford (Dennis), Joanne Farrell (Thomas); six grandchildren, Lia Farrell, Hannah Farrell, Laurie Ferrell, Michael Farrell, Christopher Vecchitto, John Vecchitto (Beth), Andrea Ford (Lance); two great-grandchildren, Melina and Dominic; and her beloved dog, Lulu. She worked at Chase Manhattan bank a job she enjoyed and made many friends. She loved her large Italian family gatherings and adored her nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grand-children. A Catholic mass will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 am to 12 pm at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 12747 Interlaken Road, Trinity, Florida with a reception to follow. For those who cannot attend a live stream on facebook will be available under Florida Mortuary Funeral and Cremation Services.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
