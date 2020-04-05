LYNAM, Therese J. 79, of Brandon, passed away March 9, 2020. Therese had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone who needed her. Her passion was growing African Violets and helping the homeless when she could. She was involved with the Nifty 50's and played in the bell choir at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Therese enjoyed having her nails done and they stopped people in their tracks on how beautiful they were. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Guy Caputo; second husband, Lee Roberts; parents, Thomas and Therese Lynam; and brother, Frank Lynam. Therese is survived by her loving family, three children, three siblings, and three grandchildren. There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date. Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020