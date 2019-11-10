|
MacCLINCHY, Therese Ruth (Kelly) age 91, passed away on October 22, 2019 in Largo, Florida. She was born on April 23, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother of four, grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of six. Therese' was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard L. MacClinchy of 63 years; brothers, Edward J. Kelly, Donald J Kelly and Gerald Kelly; daughter-in-law, Gwen (Beaton) MacClinchy and granddaughter, Lorinda (Lloyd) Cheer. Born in Brooklyn, New York to Edward and Harriet Kelly, she grew up in suburban New York; she then moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1947. She was employed by General Telephone Co. until 1951, when she switched careers as the best loving and caring Wife, Mother, Aunt and Grandmother. She was an avid reader, loved doing crossword puzzles in INK, enjoyed needlepoint and cooking for her large and extended family. She was also involved in Little League and Girl Scouts. Therese is survived by her children, Bobbe L Fish (H. Gerry), Richard D. MacClinchy (W. Jenny), Lori A. Hawes (H. Jeff), Scott D. MacClinchy and Audie Kay Stelljes (H. Rick);grandchildren, Will Lloyd (W. Bonnie), Jessica MacClinchy, Tiffany MacClinchy Neighbor (H. Rob), Dustin Hawes, R J MacClinchy, Scott MacClinchy Jr., Jacob Furlott (W. Haley), Joseph Furlott, Jennifer Shulman (H. Joshua) and Ricky Stelljes (W. Sarah); great-grandchildren, Enslie Lloyd, Nolan Lloyd, Reid Lloyd, Beau Robert Neighbor, Austen Richard Neighbor and Jacob Shulman; nieces and nephews, Sherry (Reed) Temps (H. Art), Kimberly (Reed) McGowan (H. Dave), Veronica Kelly, LeAnn (Kelly) Christensen, Michael Kelly and Edward Kelly Jr.; grandnephews, Mark McGowan and Sean McGowan. A memorial service will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5750 49th Street North., St Petersburg, FL 33709, on Saturday, November 16 at 10 am with a reception to follow.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019