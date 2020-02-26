ALLEN, Thomas M. Sr. 73, passed away Jan. 23, 2020. Known to family as Tommy, he graduated Brandon High School, fought in Viet Nam in the Navy, and was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and husband. He is survived by his wife, Mary and his family, his sister, Norma Killebrew, and brother, Glenn R. Allen. He was predeceased by his parents, Bernice and Glenn Allen Sr., and his daughter Kimberly Allen. Tommy loved being with his family. Burial will be Thursday at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2020