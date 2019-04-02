LATUS, Thomas Anthony
86, died on March 30, 2019. Thomas was an osteopathic physician who practiced in Pinellas Park for over 30 years. Thomas was born in Hartford, Michigan where he grew up with his three sisters and three brothers. He and his family moved to Seminole in 1967. An avid traveler, Thomas prided himself on visiting all parts of the world. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Melissa (Michael Morris); son, Justin; and grandchildren, Carson, Logan, and Lane. Thomas was preceded in death by his son, Adam. Visitation is Friday, April 5, 2019 from noon to 1 pm, with the service starting at 1 pm, at Mohn Funeral Home located at 9700 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Burial will follow service. For more details visit: www.mohnfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to Vincent House, 4801 78th Ave. N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 (https://vincenthouse.org/) or The Nature Conservancy (https://www.nature.org/en-us/).
