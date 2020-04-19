ANZ, Thomas Jr. 89, of Tampa, FL, passed peacefully on April 13, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Darlene; son-in-law, Tony Culotta; granddaughter, Kylene Rametta and her husband, Todd Rametta; and his four loving great- grandchildren, Nathan, Audrey, Jackson and Elise. Less than 24 hours till his 90th birthday Tommy went to rest with his loving wife, Nellie and all those before him. Thank you Tommy for "playing" and "teaching" all of us what was really important in life. You will truly be missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020