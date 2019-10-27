APPLETON, Thomas Edward died peacefully at home in Clearwater, Florida on October 24, 2019. Born in New York, New York in 1943, he graduated from McBurney School in Manhattan. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Midway (CV-41). Following his military service, Tom studied business and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He went on to run several successful companies. Tom is survived by his children, Eric (Nadine) Appleton and Catherine (Taka Yanagimoto) Appleton and four grandchildren. A dynamic storyteller, Tom loved math, coffee, and the sea. Above all else, he remained extremely proud of his grandchildren, eagerly sharing their adventures and accomplishments with others. Services will be private, and in keeping with his wishes, Tom will be buried at sea. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Midway.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019