BARTER, Thomas Johnson Sr. "TJ", 72, of Lutz, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on October 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Diane C. (Lew) Barter (d. 2009). TJ was born in Marlborough, MA on December 2, 1947 to Carl A. Barter (d.) and Janet (Gibbs) Barter (d.). TJ is survived by his two children from his first marriage, daughter, Georgiana Barter; and her three children, Brandon, Samantha, and Victoria, of Manchester, NH; and son, Thomas J. Barter, Jr.; and his wife, Elizabeth; and their two children, Breanna and George, of Morris Plains, NJ. TJ is also survived by his two brothers, older brother, Alfred W. Barter; and his wife, Lydia of Spencer, MA; and twin brother, Terence G. Barter; and wife, Diane of Berlin, MA. TJ is also survived by his family-in-law, the Lew's, many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and many close friends. He is also survived by his close friend and caretaker, Nancy Chancey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or the ASPCA. Due to COVID-19 services will be scheduled at a later date. Turner Funeral Home