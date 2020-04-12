BEASLEY, Thomas Michael "Tom" 77, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Meridian, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Tom was born and raised in Tampa, Florida, and graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1961, where he played football and ran track. He was Senior Class President, a member of Key Club, and attended Florida Boy's State. He graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in accounting and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Tom was a Lt. in the United States Navy where he was an F-4 radar intercept flight officer and served on the USS Coral Sea. He served in Viet Nam and was awarded nine strike flight air medals. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patti Beasley; his parents, Tom and Virginia Beasley; and sister, Rena Tedsco; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Frank McKenzie and Bobby Hugh McKenzie. He is survived by his wife, Jane McKenzie Beasley; sons, Shannon Beasley, St. Petersburg, FL, and Keller Beasley, New Orleans, LA; stepson, Bob Griffin (Starr), Meridian, MS; granddaughters, McKenzie Griffin, Madeline Griffin, and Reid Griffin. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Meridian, MS, at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020