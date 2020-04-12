Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas BEASLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BEASLEY, Thomas Michael "Tom" 77, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Meridian, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Tom was born and raised in Tampa, Florida, and graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1961, where he played football and ran track. He was Senior Class President, a member of Key Club, and attended Florida Boy's State. He graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in accounting and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Tom was a Lt. in the United States Navy where he was an F-4 radar intercept flight officer and served on the USS Coral Sea. He served in Viet Nam and was awarded nine strike flight air medals. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patti Beasley; his parents, Tom and Virginia Beasley; and sister, Rena Tedsco; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Frank McKenzie and Bobby Hugh McKenzie. He is survived by his wife, Jane McKenzie Beasley; sons, Shannon Beasley, St. Petersburg, FL, and Keller Beasley, New Orleans, LA; stepson, Bob Griffin (Starr), Meridian, MS; granddaughters, McKenzie Griffin, Madeline Griffin, and Reid Griffin. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at

BEASLEY, Thomas Michael "Tom" 77, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Meridian, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Tom was born and raised in Tampa, Florida, and graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1961, where he played football and ran track. He was Senior Class President, a member of Key Club, and attended Florida Boy's State. He graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in accounting and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Tom was a Lt. in the United States Navy where he was an F-4 radar intercept flight officer and served on the USS Coral Sea. He served in Viet Nam and was awarded nine strike flight air medals. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patti Beasley; his parents, Tom and Virginia Beasley; and sister, Rena Tedsco; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Frank McKenzie and Bobby Hugh McKenzie. He is survived by his wife, Jane McKenzie Beasley; sons, Shannon Beasley, St. Petersburg, FL, and Keller Beasley, New Orleans, LA; stepson, Bob Griffin (Starr), Meridian, MS; granddaughters, McKenzie Griffin, Madeline Griffin, and Reid Griffin. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com . A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Meridian, MS, at a later date. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close