Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Belanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Tom" Belanger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas "Tom" Belanger Obituary
BELANGER, Thomas "Tom"

59, passed away suddenly Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home in Port Richey. He was the beloved husband of Donna Sachs Belanger. He leaves two adoring stepsons, Gary and Shaun; his loving sister, Jan (Rich); and his cherished brother, Ken (Terry). He also leaves two nephews and two nieces. Tom moved from Rhode Island in the 1990s. He worked at Cosco for 17 years and loved his job and all the people who worked with him. He also loved cats and going to the beach. In keeping with his wishes, services are respectfully omitted.

Dobies FH Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now