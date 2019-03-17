|
BELANGER, Thomas "Tom"
59, passed away suddenly Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home in Port Richey. He was the beloved husband of Donna Sachs Belanger. He leaves two adoring stepsons, Gary and Shaun; his loving sister, Jan (Rich); and his cherished brother, Ken (Terry). He also leaves two nephews and two nieces. Tom moved from Rhode Island in the 1990s. He worked at Cosco for 17 years and loved his job and all the people who worked with him. He also loved cats and going to the beach. In keeping with his wishes, services are respectfully omitted.
