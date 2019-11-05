BENTHAL, Thomas D. Sr. "Pop" 72, of Plant City, passed away from COPD on November 1, 2019. He was a prominent Business Leader and proud Vietnam War Veteran. He was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee on December 2, 1946 to Marshall and Maddie Nichols Benthal. After graduating high school he served in the U.S. Marine Corp. After his tour of duty, he was honorably discharged in 1966. In 1967 he married Joan Caroline Warren. The Benthal Family moved to Florida in December of 1980. In 1989 with one truck and the help from his wife and two sons, started T-R Drum in Plant City. His family and friends were his life, but T-R Drum was his greatest passion. He is preceded in death by his oldest son, Thomas D. (Tommy) Benthal, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joan Caroline; son, Randy and daughter-in- law, Jennifer Benthal; three grandsons, Alex Benthal and fiance' Heidi Harvey, Joshua Benthal, and Tyler Benthal and wife, Taylor Ann Benthal; one great-grand-daughter, Lydia Ann Grace Benthal and the Lutz Family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church at 10 am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and a burial will follow at Springhead Cemetery.

