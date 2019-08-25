BRASWELL, Thomas 77, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 after a four month illness. He was born August 28, 1941 in Manhattan, NY and came to Spring Hill 22 years ago. He graduated from Massanutten Military Academy and served in the United States Army. He was a Long Island Railroad Conductor, and an avid NY Yankees and Giants fan, he especially enjoyed games against the Ravens. He was a most giving person donating to anyone who asked including the local veteran groups every month and played Santa Claus for children. He was an avid golfer and past member of the Brooksville Golf and Country Club. He is survived by his fiancee and partner, Colleen Gemmell of Spring Hill, FL; son, Tommy Braswell of New York; daughter, Denise Feagans of Virginia; sister, Linda Castellan of New York; five grandchildren. A Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Merritt Funeral Home, Spring Hill Chapel, where Funeral Services begin at 7 pm. Merritt FH (352) 686-6649 www.merrittfuneral.com
