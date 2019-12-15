BROWN, Thomas M. Jr. "Toby" 75, of Riverview, FL, passed away on December 3, 2019. Toby believed in living life and enjoying it. He wanted to go to new places and see the world, and he did. He wanted to enjoy all these things with his family and friends, and he did. He wanted to have fun and see his family and friends share in the joy and laughter, and he did. He wanted to make great memories with his family and friends so they could all enjoy life together, and he did. He believed in honor and integrity and wanted to live a life guided by those principles, and he did. He married his one true love and he loved her and his son unconditionally. Toby had a full and wonderful life and wanted everyone to know it, as he wanted everyone to celebrate his life and the time he had with them. Toby and his wife, Reba, owned a landscape supply company in Riverview. He is preceded in death by his wife, Reba Brown; his father Thomas Brown Sr.; and his mother, Margaret Brown. Toby is survived by his loving son, Travis (Ann Howard Banzet) Brown; brother, David (Kay) Brown; sister Donna Brown; and beloved pet, Baxter. There will be a memorial celebration of life gathering held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 4-6 pm at the Sunset Grill, dress is casual, 602 Bahia Del Sol Drive in Ruskin, FL 33570. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the https://donate3.cancer.org/ Serenity Meadows Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019