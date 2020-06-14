Thomas BUNEVICH

BUNEVICH, Thomas Kevin 67, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on June 8, 2020. Thomas was born March 1, 1953 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. He was the third child of Stanley and Margaret Bunevich, both deceased. Thomas lived in Eastern Pennsylvania and in West Virginia until moving to Florida in 1981. He received his undergraduate degree from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and two master's degrees from both St. Thomas University and the University of South Florida. Thomas ran a successful Sports Collectibles Business in Tampa, Florida for many years. After selling the collectible business, he was an Event Coordinator for the Tampa Tribune, a teacher with Hillsborough County Schools, and a Tax Preparer for H & R Block. He was also the author of three Books, including Sign This. Thomas is survived by his wife Sue, of 43 years in Tampa, Florida. He has two sons, Matthew, married to Megan, of Orlando, Florida; and Andrew, married to Courtney, of Gainesville, Florida as well as his first grandson, Rhett Jameson Bunevich. He has two surviving siblings, his brother, James Cannon, married to Christine, of Buford, Georgia; and his sister, Donna Chase, married to Rick, of Apopka, Florida. He also had one sibling, passed away, Stanley Jr., in 2010. Thomas was passionate about all Pittsburgh sports teams, most notably The Steelers. The family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to a local charity of their choice. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.