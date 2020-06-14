Thomas BUNEVICH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUNEVICH, Thomas Kevin 67, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on June 8, 2020. Thomas was born March 1, 1953 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. He was the third child of Stanley and Margaret Bunevich, both deceased. Thomas lived in Eastern Pennsylvania and in West Virginia until moving to Florida in 1981. He received his undergraduate degree from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and two master's degrees from both St. Thomas University and the University of South Florida. Thomas ran a successful Sports Collectibles Business in Tampa, Florida for many years. After selling the collectible business, he was an Event Coordinator for the Tampa Tribune, a teacher with Hillsborough County Schools, and a Tax Preparer for H & R Block. He was also the author of three Books, including Sign This. Thomas is survived by his wife Sue, of 43 years in Tampa, Florida. He has two sons, Matthew, married to Megan, of Orlando, Florida; and Andrew, married to Courtney, of Gainesville, Florida as well as his first grandson, Rhett Jameson Bunevich. He has two surviving siblings, his brother, James Cannon, married to Christine, of Buford, Georgia; and his sister, Donna Chase, married to Rick, of Apopka, Florida. He also had one sibling, passed away, Stanley Jr., in 2010. Thomas was passionate about all Pittsburgh sports teams, most notably The Steelers. The family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to a local charity of their choice. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved