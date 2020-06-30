Thomas BURKE

BURKE, Thomas Sr. Tom, a resident of Clearwater, Florida originally from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Marie (Gallagher) Burke. Tom is survived by his son, Thomas R. Burke Jr.; and his grandson, Tommy; and his wife of nine years, Pamela (Singletary) Carr. A memorial service will be held at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens at a date TBD. Please see the Curlew Hills Obituary page for updates. Curlew Hills Funeral Home



