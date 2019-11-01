BURLEY, Thomas Joel age 80, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Mr. Burley made his home in Tampa for over 50 years. He was a member of the Bethel Methodist Church in Bethune, SC. He served with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, KY and the 2nd Airborne Artillery in Baumholder, Germany. He was a member of Ironworkers Local 397-Tampa for over 50 years, and a member of AmVets Post 4 for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon; daughter, Felicia Graham of Lithia, FL; two granddaughters, Emily Brooke Graham, and Erin Ashley Graham; one great-granddaughter, Ellie Kate Whitehead; two nephews, Graham McPherson (Jenifer) of Hartsville, SC, and Walter McPherson of Lexington, SC. He is preceded in death by his mother, Malloy Weathers of Lutz, FL and his sister, Melita McPherson of Bethune, SC. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery.

