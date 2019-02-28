ANDONUCCI, Thomas C.
96, of New Port Richey, an honorable and decorated WWII veteran was born March 11, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY, and passed away peacefully February 25, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Madeline K. Andonucci, and his infant son, William. He is survived in death by his four children, Christine Andonucci, Thomas Andonucci (Susan), Karen Strouthopoulos (Spiros), and Michael Andonucci (Doretta); his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive guests for visitation Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Meadowlawn Funeral Home. Church services will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Gardens. For complete details, contact Meadowlawn Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019