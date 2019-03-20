WILSON, Thomas C.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas C. WILSON.
69, of Inverness, FL, passed away on March 8, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL. He was born on March 1, 1950 and was a resident of Adel, GA and Florida. Thomas is survived by his mother, Francis Rollins; life partner, Katy Para; daughters, Jennifer Perry and husband, Michael, Bridget Smith and husband, Marshall; son, Thomas B. Wilson and life partner, Erika; one brother, Donald Wilson and his wife, Glenda; four grandchildren, Michaela Perry, Elizabeth Wilson, Addilynn Brooks, and Thomas J. Wilson. The family will be having a Celebration of Life at a future date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019