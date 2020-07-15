Thomas CARD

Or Copy this URL to Share

CARD, Thomas J. passed away surrounded by family on July 9, 2020. Formerly from Syracuse, NY and currently Clearwater Beach, FL, he had 37 years of service with the Ford Motor Credit Company. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Roberta; children, Thomas J. Card II (Maria Keniston) and Heather Miller (C. Adam Miller); brother, Michael Card (Peg Card); and three grandchildren Thomas J. Card III, and Saylor and Easton Miller. Community Cremation



