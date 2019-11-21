Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
CLARE, Thomas James 72, of Spring Hill, passed away at the VA Hospital, Tampa, from a long illness, on Nov. 16, 2019 with wife, Deborah Jean; family and friends by his side. He graduated Butler High, retired from Verizon 36 years, U.S. Army Vietnam combat disabled veteran, 82nd Airborne, Senior Vice Commander Post 7198 W. Milford, Color Guard VVA Post 802. Celebration of Life, Thursday, Nov. 21, 5-8 pm at Dobies Funeral Home, 9944 Hudson Ave., Hudson. Interment, Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Join us at Post 8681 - 18946 Drayton St. www.dobiesfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers send contributions to West Milford Memorial Post 7198- 76 Bearfort Rd., West Milford NJ 07480. Dobies FH/Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019
