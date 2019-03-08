Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas "Tommy" COOK. View Sign

COOK, Thomas "Tommy"died Feb. 3, 2019 from injuries sustained in a work-related accident. He was born in Orlando, Oct. 28, 1965, grew up in Georgia, where he lived until moving to Tampa in 1989. Tommy was an avid boater, fisherman, and diver. He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Ryan and grandson, Colton; sister, Lorrie Allen; brother, Philip (Kim) ; niece, Aleena Allen; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Joan Cook. A Celebration of Life will be held March 9, 2019, at 6850 S. Hancock Road. Homosassa, FL 34448. Family and friends are invited to come by between 12-5 pm to share memories and celebrate Tommy's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mote Marine ( Mote.org ) in Tommy's memory. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2019

