COX, Thomas Bradley passed away July 21, 2019. A loving father, husband, and brother, he is survived by his wife, Rebecca Cox; sons, Bradley Cox and Brian Cox; sister, Margaret Costa; three grandchildren; and many friends and family, who are all blessed to have known and loved him. He served in the U.S. Air Force 1961-65 and Florida National Guard, retiring as a Sgt. 1st Class. He worked for United Parcel Service for 30 years and retired in 2003. He also served the American Legion as a State Rep in the 40&8 in 2007. He passed suddenly after struggling with cancer and respiratory issues. His remains were interred at Florida National Cemetery with full military honors. His sense of humor, huge heart, dignity, and character touched everyone who knew him and will be sorely missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019