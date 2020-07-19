1/
Thomas DAVIS
DAVIS, Thomas H. 72, of Wimauma. A 1966 graduate of East Bay High School, he was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked at the University of South Florida for 24 years. He was an avid Rays fan and fisherman. He is survived by his wife, Claudia Diane Davis; sister, Genevieve (Bud) Franklin; brother, Tim (Marge) Davis; nieces and nephews, Timothy, Randall, Renee, Kevin, Karyn and their spouses; great-nieces and nephews, Garett. Steven, Matt, Taylor, Randi, Miley and Jackson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to LifePath Hospice. SouthernFuneralCare.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
