Thomas DAVIS

DAVIS, Thomas H. 72, of Wimauma. A 1966 graduate of East Bay High School, he was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked at the University of South Florida for 24 years. He was an avid Rays fan and fisherman. He is survived by his wife, Claudia Diane Davis; sister, Genevieve (Bud) Franklin; brother, Tim (Marge) Davis; nieces and nephews, Timothy, Randall, Renee, Kevin, Karyn and their spouses; great-nieces and nephews, Garett. Steven, Matt, Taylor, Randi, Miley and Jackson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to LifePath Hospice. SouthernFuneralCare.com