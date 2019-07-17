Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

MASTERSON, Thomas Dennis



"Tom" died peacefully in his St. Petersburg, Florida home on July 14, 2019 at the age of 69 with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dennie; his three children and their spouses, Courtney and Wayne DeHaven, Colby and Andrea Masterson, and Kyle and Kate Masterson; eight beautiful grandchildren, Eve, Nolan, Brenna, Weston, Ella, Tommy, Breck and Leighton; his mother, Stella; brothers, Mike (Kathy) and Steve (Betsy) Masterson; and sister, Sharon (Paul) Svabek. Tom was born May 24, 1950 in St. Petersburg. He is a graduate of Boca Ciega High School, University of South Florida and the South Texas College of Law. Tom practiced law for 44 years and spent 19 of those with his father, Barney. All who knew him were keenly aware of his sense of humor and his integrity. He had a decorated judo and legal career, though most didn't know because of his humility. Any time he was asked how he was doing, he would reply "Better than I deserve." Please join us on Saturday, July 20 at 4 pm at the Gulfport Casino to celebrate Tom. Bring your favorite stories and share your special memories. We will have BBQ and raise a glass to a life well lived. All are welcome. The family has requested that all guests wear yellow. In his honor, contributions can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Clothes To Kids or LiFT Academy School. Guestbook at

