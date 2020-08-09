1/1
DONEGAN, Thomas D. Sr. 98, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away on July 14, 2020. He was born in New York City on September 28, 1921 to Michael and Irene Donegan (nee Buehler). In 1939 he graduated from Stuyvesant High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in World War II and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1965. In 1966 he joined the faculty of St. Petersburg Junior College where he taught History, Government and ROTC courses until retiring in 1988. After retirement he enjoyed his cherished pastimes of his trains (model and live steam), national and international travel and his much loved family. He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of almost 50 years, Louise McKee Donegan. He is survived by his son, Thomas Donegan Jr., Raleigh, NC; grandson, LTC (Ret) Thomas Donegan III (Heather), Fredericksburg, VA; granddaughter, Catherine Donegan Blitch (James), Raleigh, NC; great-grandchildren, Ansley, Evan, Brayden and Jared Donegan and Thomas Blitch and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by adopted family of more than 25 years, Don and Michaela Albon of Ponte Vedra, FL; and more adopted family in England and Ireland.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
