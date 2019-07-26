CRANDON, Thomas Drew



"Ralph" born June 27, 1959 passed away at his Tampa home on June 27, 2019. Tom was an incredibly caring and generous friend to all and will be missed by many, especially his brothers, John and David; as well as his nieces, nephews and his cat Prancer. Tom grew up in Dana Shores and worked as a professional electrician, but his true passion was fishing and boating and he always had a story or joke that would be sure to make you smile. There will be a celebration of life held at Charann's Tavern, 6748 Memorial Hwy in Tampa, Aug. 10, 2019 from 3-6 pm.

