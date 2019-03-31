PENICK, Thomas E. Jr.



Judge and Brigadier General Thomas E. Penick Jr., 80, passed away March 21, 2019. The memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 701 Orange Ave., Clearwater, Florida, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.



Tom was born October 18, 1938, in West Palm Beach, FL and graduated from Palm Beach High School. He earned a B.S. in journalism from the University of Florida and was a distinguished graduate of the Air Force ROTC program. He began his flying career as a B-52D navigator with Strategic Air Command's 306th Bombardment Wing at McCoy Air Force Base. From 1967 to 1968, he served at the Tan Son Nhut Air Base in South Vietnam. Upon his return, he entered the Air Force Reserves working in intelligence at MacDill Air Force Base and earned his juris doctor's degree from Stetson University College of Law.



Tom served as the Belleair City Attorney prior to his appointment as a County Court Judge and later as a Circuit Court Judge. Having been instrumental in re-writing Florida's probate code and the guardianship laws, he was considered a loyal champion and advocate for the rights of the elderly and became known as the "Father of Florida Probate."



Tom also became one of the few navigators to ever achieve the rank of Brigadier General. After 34 years of military service, he received the Air Force's fourth highest ranking medal, the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal. Other military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Overseas Ribbon-Short, Air Force Longevity Service Award ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Air Force Training Ribbon and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was also selected as the Air Force Intelligence Service and Reserve Mobilization Augmentee Officer of the Year.



His awards and recognition from the legal community include two-time recipient of the Judicial Appreciation Award from the St. Petersburg Bar Association, the Barney Masterson Inn of Court Legal Excellence Award and the Clearwater Bar Association's John U. Bird Distinguished Jurist Award. He was also the recipient of the William J. Castagna Award for Judicial Excellence. At his retirement, the St. Petersburg Bar Association presented him with the General of the Law Award for his lifetime achievements.



Judge Penick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Leeanne Penick; sister, Patty Ruth; daughter, Mary Jo; son, Tom; and three grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be made to the at the .



For additional information or to post a tribute, please visit:



www.MossFeasterClearwater.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary