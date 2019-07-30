Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-5471
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Hudson, FL
SWANTEK, Thomas E.

58, passed away at home July 23, 2019. He was the son of the late Carol and Richard Swantek. He was a bridge painter and member of the IUPAT Local 88 since 1995. Tom is survived by his wife, Rose; son, Thomas (Elizabeth); grandson, Kaleb; sisters, Cathy (Roy), Nancy (David), and Kristi; brother, Richard; stepson, Dustin (Kyreana); and sister-in-law, Carole (Scott). A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am Thursday, August 1, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the . View guestbook at:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 30, 2019
