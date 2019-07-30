|
SWANTEK, Thomas E.
58, passed away at home July 23, 2019. He was the son of the late Carol and Richard Swantek. He was a bridge painter and member of the IUPAT Local 88 since 1995. Tom is survived by his wife, Rose; son, Thomas (Elizabeth); grandson, Kaleb; sisters, Cathy (Roy), Nancy (David), and Kristi; brother, Richard; stepson, Dustin (Kyreana); and sister-in-law, Carole (Scott). A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am Thursday, August 1, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the . View guestbook at:
