WHITE, Thomas E.



59, ran his final lap March 15, 2019. Born in Lakeland, raised in Brandon, son of Robert and Kathryn Young White, he established himself in motorcycle and stock car racing. For 40 years, Tom built a name in the fabrication of race cars, components and accessories. Countless drivers put White Racing cars in the winner's circle, including Tom himself, a formidable contender in Late Models and Modifieds. His innovative body styles were ahead of their time, none so much as his collaboration on the "Chevy Under Glass" Lexan late models. He loved music and playing poker. Survived by his friend of 40 years and partner, Susan Martin; siblings, Robert and Kathryn; many friends in the racing community. Life tribute will be held for Tom at a later date.

