MEYERS, Thomas Edward
"Tom" 87, of Tampa, passed away on February 19, 2019 in his home where he lived for 38 years with his wife of 50 years, Marilyn, and his son, Max. He was born on May 17, 1931, a Tampa native, graduating from H.B. Plant High School in 1948. He immediately enlisted in the US Army where he was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1948 to 1952. Using his GI Bill, he helped his mother buy a home and attended the University of Florida where he lettered in track as a pole vaulter. Tom attended Stetson Law School in 1962, practicing law for 54 years. He was past president of the Junior Bar Association, past president of the Interbay Sertoma Club, and participated in various civic activities. Tom always made time to take Max to Florida football games. Family always came first, especially Margie, his mother-in-law. Tom loved his country, the law, good books, daily newspaper, opera, sports on TV, chess, his iPad, anything chocolate, and his naps. Family will receive friends to their home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 2-4 pm. Family will receive relatives to their home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2-4 pm. Tom will be remembered as a good man, kind and gentle, who seldom got angry or said "no." He will be missed greatly.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019