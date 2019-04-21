Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Edwin Bowen. View Sign

BOWEN, Thomas Edwin US Army (Ret.)



Brigadier General Thomas E. Bowen (Ret), MD, a dedicated officer of the United States Army passed peacefully on 15 April 2019 in Apollo Beach, FL. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Margaret Bowen; and six children, James, Mark, Matthew, Jonathan, Mary, and Thaddeus. He was born in Lackawanna, NY, on 16 December 1934. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1961 from Saint Bonaventure University and his Doctorate of Medicine degree from Marquette University School of Medicine in 1965. He completed a rotating medical internship and trained in General Surgery at Tripler Army General Hospital, Honolulu, HI. He trained in Thoracic Surgery at Walter Reed Army General Hospital, Washington, D.C. General Bowen attended the US Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, PA. His military and professional experiences include, enlisted service (Staff Sergeant USAF Aviation Mechanic), Commercial Pilot, Flight Instructor, Air Frame and Engine Mechanic, ROTC (Field Artillery). He was commissioned in the Field Artillery in 1961 and received his commission as a Captain in the Medical Corps in 1965. General Bowen's academic accomplishments include Associate Professor, Dept of Surgery, School of Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD; Associate Professor, Dept of Surgery, School of Medicine, University of South Florida. His command and staff positions were, Chief of Surgery and Chief of Professional Services, 93rd Evac Hospital, Long Binh, Vietnam; Division Surgeon and Commanding Officer, twenty-third MED BN, Chu Lai, Americal Division; Asst. Chief, Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Service Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, D.C.; Chief, Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Service, Letterman Army Medical Center, Presidio of San Francisco, CA; Dep Director, Professional Services Directorate, Office of the Surgeon General, Washington, D.C.; Dep Commander and Chief, Professional Services, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Panama, Gorgas Army Hospital, Republic of Panama; Cdr., U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Panama; Command Surgeon, U.S. Southern Command; Director, Health Services, 193rd Inf Bde (Panama); Cdr., Gorgas Army Hospital, Republic of Panama; Cdr., 18th Medical Command; Cdr., 121st Evacuation Hospital; Surgeon, U.S. Forces Korea and Eighth U.S. Army, Korea; Cdr., Fitzsimons Army Medical Center, Aurora, CO; Chief of Staff, James A. Haley VA Medical Center, Tampa, FL. His awards include the Legion of Merit with third Oak Leaf Cluster, Soldiers Medal, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Honor Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Civic Action Medal, Overseas Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Citation, Army Achievement Medal, Order of Military Medical Merit and the Republic of Panama's Alfredo Lezcano Gomez Medal for service to the Republic of Panama. Visitation will be 22 April 2019 from 6-8 pm at Blount & Curry Terrace Oaks Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, 23 April 2019 at 10:30 am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 56th St., Temple Terrace, Florida. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with Full Military Honors at 2 pm. Words of comfort may be expressed at:



www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com





BOWEN, Thomas Edwin US Army (Ret.)Brigadier General Thomas E. Bowen (Ret), MD, a dedicated officer of the United States Army passed peacefully on 15 April 2019 in Apollo Beach, FL. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Margaret Bowen; and six children, James, Mark, Matthew, Jonathan, Mary, and Thaddeus. He was born in Lackawanna, NY, on 16 December 1934. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1961 from Saint Bonaventure University and his Doctorate of Medicine degree from Marquette University School of Medicine in 1965. He completed a rotating medical internship and trained in General Surgery at Tripler Army General Hospital, Honolulu, HI. He trained in Thoracic Surgery at Walter Reed Army General Hospital, Washington, D.C. General Bowen attended the US Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, PA. His military and professional experiences include, enlisted service (Staff Sergeant USAF Aviation Mechanic), Commercial Pilot, Flight Instructor, Air Frame and Engine Mechanic, ROTC (Field Artillery). He was commissioned in the Field Artillery in 1961 and received his commission as a Captain in the Medical Corps in 1965. General Bowen's academic accomplishments include Associate Professor, Dept of Surgery, School of Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD; Associate Professor, Dept of Surgery, School of Medicine, University of South Florida. His command and staff positions were, Chief of Surgery and Chief of Professional Services, 93rd Evac Hospital, Long Binh, Vietnam; Division Surgeon and Commanding Officer, twenty-third MED BN, Chu Lai, Americal Division; Asst. Chief, Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Service Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, D.C.; Chief, Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Service, Letterman Army Medical Center, Presidio of San Francisco, CA; Dep Director, Professional Services Directorate, Office of the Surgeon General, Washington, D.C.; Dep Commander and Chief, Professional Services, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Panama, Gorgas Army Hospital, Republic of Panama; Cdr., U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Panama; Command Surgeon, U.S. Southern Command; Director, Health Services, 193rd Inf Bde (Panama); Cdr., Gorgas Army Hospital, Republic of Panama; Cdr., 18th Medical Command; Cdr., 121st Evacuation Hospital; Surgeon, U.S. Forces Korea and Eighth U.S. Army, Korea; Cdr., Fitzsimons Army Medical Center, Aurora, CO; Chief of Staff, James A. Haley VA Medical Center, Tampa, FL. His awards include the Legion of Merit with third Oak Leaf Cluster, Soldiers Medal, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Honor Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Civic Action Medal, Overseas Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Citation, Army Achievement Medal, Order of Military Medical Merit and the Republic of Panama's Alfredo Lezcano Gomez Medal for service to the Republic of Panama. Visitation will be 22 April 2019 from 6-8 pm at Blount & Curry Terrace Oaks Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, 23 April 2019 at 10:30 am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 56th St., Temple Terrace, Florida. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with Full Military Honors at 2 pm. Words of comfort may be expressed at: Funeral Home Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel

12690 North 56th Street

Tampa , FL 33617

813-988-9200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close