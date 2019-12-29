|
FERRANTE, Thomas Samuel 73, of Safety Harbor, passed away December 11, 2019. Born in St. Louis, MO, Tom retired as Chief of Police from St. Ann, MO. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. Tom is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kathy; children, Thomas Windle Jr., Michele Meyers, Kim Fasnacht, Lisa Stoneberger; seven grandchildren. A memorial service will take place at his church, 2 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local SPCA, in Tom's memory. ALife Tribute FuneralCare
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019