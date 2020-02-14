|
|
FRINK, Thomas Willie Jr. 94, of Brandon, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Grissett Frink; sister, Kay Patterson; children, Jon David and Georgette Hayes and Craig and Courtney Hayes; grandchildren, Christine and Wilfredo Dones, Matthew and Danielle Hayes, Corbin and Logan Hayes; great-grandchil-dren, Donovan, Alexander and Arianna Dones and Adeline Hayes; nieces and nephew, Katherine Culpepper Jaeger and Jerry Jaeger, Debbie Culpepper Olson and Connie Culpepper; and caregiver, Rita Cameron. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Southern Funeral Care, Riverview, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery, Plant City, FL. Please sign the online guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2020