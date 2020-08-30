1/
Thomas GAVORNIK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAVORNIK, Thomas J. Born in Ft. Campbell, KY to Cyril and Erika (Kuttner) Gavornik, our kind, gentle, and humorous brother passed away August 9, 2020. He was 66. After serving in the Navy he became a professional driver for the Limo and PSTA. Tom was devoted to his dogs and the many strays he took in. He enjoyed traveling the U.S., often taking along a niece or nephew. He liked nothing better than a fine cigar on a poker night with his buddies, listening to his favorite Neil Diamond. As a life long Dodger fan he also rooted for the Rays. Tom was a generous uncle to Carolyn, Mike, Rachael, Bradley, Cassidy, Jake, Lauren, Madelin, Emma, Lindsey, Reese, Cyler, Max, Jase, and Tyson. He also leaves one brother, Mike, who took care of him since he became ill and three sisters, Dottie Tutt-Hutchinson, Bernice Morrison, and Michele Routh. We will mourn Tom and celebrate his life privately. Burial's at Bay Pines VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved