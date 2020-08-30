Thomas GAVORNIK

GAVORNIK, Thomas J. Born in Ft. Campbell, KY to Cyril and Erika (Kuttner) Gavornik, our kind, gentle, and humorous brother passed away August 9, 2020. He was 66. After serving in the Navy he became a professional driver for the Limo and PSTA. Tom was devoted to his dogs and the many strays he took in. He enjoyed traveling the U.S., often taking along a niece or nephew. He liked nothing better than a fine cigar on a poker night with his buddies, listening to his favorite Neil Diamond. As a life long Dodger fan he also rooted for the Rays. Tom was a generous uncle to Carolyn, Mike, Rachael, Bradley, Cassidy, Jake, Lauren, Madelin, Emma, Lindsey, Reese, Cyler, Max, Jase, and Tyson. He also leaves one brother, Mike, who took care of him since he became ill and three sisters, Dottie Tutt-Hutchinson, Bernice Morrison, and Michele Routh. We will mourn Tom and celebrate his life privately. Burial's at Bay Pines VA.



