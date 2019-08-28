Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas GRANEY. View Sign Service Information Sun City Center Funeral Home 1851 Rickenbacker Drive Sun City Center , FL 33573 (813)-634-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

GRANEY, Thomas M. Jr. "Tom" 75, passed away Aug. 25, 2019. Born in Norwood, MA, his family moved to Tampa in 1955. After completing school at Robinson High School he joined the U.S. Navy and served proudly at various duty stations. He went to work as a truck driver for Chevron USA, during that time he obtained a BS in Management from Tampa College. He retired in 1997 as transportation Manager of the LPG division in Tulsa, OK. He and his wife, Claudia, then moved to Apollo Beach, FL. He is survived by the love of his life of nearly 54 years, Claudia; daughter, Sarah Graney of Riverview, FL; son, Tom M. Graney III (wife, April) of Colcord, OK; sisters, Marylou Moore of Tampa, Terry Fleshman of Brandon; seven grandchildren, Kisha Sala (husband, Matt) of Broken Arrow, OK, Breanna Eaton (husband, Thomas) of Tampa, Anna, Abigail, Micah, Ezra, and Caleb Graney of Colcord, OK; and two great-grand-children, Norah and Luca Sala of Broken Arrow, OK. Funeral Service will take place Aug. 30, 2019 at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Dr., Sun City Center. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am, service at 11:30 am, and then graveside at Garden of Memories, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Life Ranch Scholarship Fund, 160 New Life Ranch Dr., Colcord, OK 74338.

