GUARISCO, Thomas A. "Tom" passed away peacefully August 27, 2019 at the age of 60 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tom is the brother of John Guarisco, Joseph Guarisco, Jay Feliciani, and the late Chris Feliciani. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many relatives and friends in both the Tampa and New Orleans areas. Tom was born in Tampa, Florida, attended Nativity Catholic Elementary School, and graduated from Tampa Catholic High School. He received degrees from both Duke and Tulane Universities and was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. After he graduated from Tulane, Tom continued to live in New Orleans. He participated in sports during school and was a member of the Duke Fencing Team. He remained an avid sports fan, was a member of the Iron Dukes and continued to be a supporter of the Duke Fencing team. Tom was an adjunct faculty member at the University of New Orleans, a hospital administrator at Ochsner Hospital, a specialty pharmaceutical representative for Johnson & Johnson, and a consultant for 4Front Consulting Group and a member of several professional associations. He also had an appreciation for music and film. He was once an actor for a New Orleans based film and attended New York Film Academy. Tom will be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. The family requests that those wishing to make donations in his name support these organizations: Duke Fencing Team, Bridge House and Grace House of New Orleans and Hospice Passages of New Orleans.

