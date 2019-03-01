Thomas H. CHITTUM

79 of New Port Richey died Feb. 27, 2019. He was born in Peru, Indiana, and moved to New Port Richey in 1956. He was a Real Estate Broker/Owner of Richey Realty. He was predeceased by sisters, Carol Snyder and Sally Usai; and his grandson, Connor Chittum. He is survived by his wife, Diana; three sons, Chris (Tammy), Scott, and Howard (Jonica); his grandchildren, Ashley Carver, Justin, Cody, Amanda, Nathan, and Mac Chittum; and his great-granddaughter, Laurel. Friends may call Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Faupel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, 11:30 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to The Angelus, 12413 Hudson Avenue, Hudson, FL 34669.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2019
