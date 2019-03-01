CHITTUM, Thomas H.



79 of New Port Richey died Feb. 27, 2019. He was born in Peru, Indiana, and moved to New Port Richey in 1956. He was a Real Estate Broker/Owner of Richey Realty. He was predeceased by sisters, Carol Snyder and Sally Usai; and his grandson, Connor Chittum. He is survived by his wife, Diana; three sons, Chris (Tammy), Scott, and Howard (Jonica); his grandchildren, Ashley Carver, Justin, Cody, Amanda, Nathan, and Mac Chittum; and his great-granddaughter, Laurel. Friends may call Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Faupel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, 11:30 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to The Angelus, 12413 Hudson Avenue, Hudson, FL 34669.



