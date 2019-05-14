CODY, Thomas H.
77, of St. Petersburg, died May 10, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice Woodside in Pinellas Park, FL. He was born in New Haven, CT and has lived in Florida for 20 years coming from Orange, CT. During his working years Mr Cody was employed as an iron worker and business agent for Iron Workers Local 424 New Haven, CT. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Roseann (Anastasio) Cody; sons, Michael Cody (Gloria), Jeff Cody (Christine); his five loving grandchildren, Katie, Thomas, Emily, Kelly, and Abby. He is predeceased by parents, Hubert "Red" and Katherine (Wrinn) Cody. A gathering of family and friends is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, from 3-6 pm at Beach Memorial Chapel 301 Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 360-5577. Memorial contributions to Suncoast Hospice Woodside, 6770 102nd Ave. N., Pinellas Park, FL 33782. For photos and condolences visit:
beachmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 14, 2019