HALL, Thomas H. 69, died peacefully on November 12, 2019. Despite his compromised health due to Agent Orange and exacerbated by PTSD he remained Semper Fidelis, always faithfully patriotic to our country. Tom was a devoted husband and incredible father whose family was the single most important thing in his life. He is survived by his loving family, wife, Peggy of 34 years; two sons, Jeremy and Jeffrey; sisters, Darlene and Becky; brother, Danny; and grandchildren, Averie, Lily, Yorrick, and Graceyn. Tom grew up in Granite City, Illinois, where he attended Granite City High School, graduating in 1967. He was the son of Albert and Dixie Gaudette. Tom left Granite City for the U.S. Marine Corps in 1967, completing two tours in Viet Nam from 1968-69. He continued as a Drill Instructor in San Diego from 1971-73 and attained the rank of Warrant Officer before leaving for civilian life in 1978. He was an Area Maintenance Manager in Texas and Missouri for Yellow Freight before retiring in 1980. Surprisingly unresentful, he was an avid patriot and member of Viet Nam Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Paralyzed Veterans of American. He was awarded the Humanitarian Award by the Chapel of the Four Chaplains in 2005. He chose to educate rather than vilify his country, forming a unique speakers bureau comprised of Viet Nam veterans to educate and enlighten young people. As part of that contribution he compiled a collection of memorabilia of the things veterans carried, later donating these artifacts to the Seminole Veterans' Museum in Okeechobee, Florida. There will be a memorial gathering Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 2 pm at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home.

