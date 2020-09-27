1/
Thomas HEBEL
{ "" }
HEBEL, Thomas Samuel 67, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away September 17, 2020 in Tampa, FL. He is survived by his wife, Susan; his sons, Stephen (Amy) and Corey (Mary); his mother, Lynn; and brother, William (Alexia). He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony and brother, Richard (Christine). Tom was a respected television marketing executive in Chicago and Tampa, most recently at News Channel 8, retiring in 2020. Tom was a devoted husband and father. He loved photography and was a fan of his Chicago and adopted Tampa sports teams. He was known for his creativity and great sense of humor.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

