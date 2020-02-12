HROZA, Thomas John USMC 94, WWII Marine Veteran (Pacific Theatre) passed away February 9, 2020 at home at The Palms of Largo. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; sons, Tom (Marilyn), Michael (Lori); daughter, Susan (Dave Wysocki) Di Carlo; a sister, Mary Ann; many grandchildren and great-grand children. He was predeceased by his wife, Dolores (1996); daughter, Jane Kilmer and brother, Bob. Born and reared in Chicago, he and Dolores raised their family in Downers Grove, IL and were active member of St. Mary's Church. Tom was a Boy Scout leader, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member, Holy Name Society and lifelong devout Catholic man. Retired from Culligan, before relocating to Florida about 20 years ago, he loved his family, playing cards, bowling and slot machines. He was also an active volunteer with St. Vincent DePaul Society, friend to many, always smiling and helping out. Visitation will be held Friday, February 14 from 12-1 pm at Hubbell Funeral Home, 499 N. Indian Rocks Road, Bellair Bluffs, FL. A funeral mass will follow at 1:30 pm at St. Cecilia Church. Hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 12, 2020