DURFEE, LTC Thomas J.
|
USA (Ret.) 77, of Riverview, passed away Jan. 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, David; sons, Tom Jr. and Donald; and daughter, Dana. Memorial Service will be Feb. 28, 2019, 1 pm, at the Chapel on MacDill AFB. If you plan to attend and do not have a military ID please contact Dana.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019