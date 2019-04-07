Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. MEACHAM. View Sign

passed peacefully April 2, 2019 at Harbor Chase, Palm Harbor, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Frances; brother, Don; and son, Tim. Born in Ohio, he enlisted in the Navy in WWII, serving as an Ensign on the USS Badoeng Strait. Prior to deployment he married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne (nee Peate) in 1944. She survives him as does his daughter, Nancy (John) Martis and son, David (Teresa). Also surviving are grandchildren, Casey, Jill, Cody and step grandson, Mike. Tom has three great-grandchildren, with another on the way. After leaving the Navy, he returned to Ohio where he graduated from Oberlin College. He and his family moved to Tampa in 1959, where he owned Meacham & Co., a commercial acoustical and drywall construction business, until retiring in his eighties. He enjoyed golf and tennis and was an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan. There will be a private memorial celebration at a future date. The family wishes to thank Suncoast Hospice Pearl Team and the staff of "The Cove" at Harbor Chase for their help and loving care. Donations may be made in Tom's name to: USF Foundation, 12901 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. MDC 70, Tampa FL 33612. Please designate for "Byrd Alzheimer's Institute".

