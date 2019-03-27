TOWEY, Thomas J.
76, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at home St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was born in New York February 18, 1943 to Thomas and Florence (nee Logan) Towey, both Irish Immigrants, who predeceased him. Thomas is survived by his siblings, Florence Weadock, Anita McGrath (Denis), John Towey (Susan); 10 nieces and nephews; 17 grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and an extensive circle of dear friends, including David Glass, Bill Cairns, and Eddie Werner. Thomas was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, predeceased by his dear friend and companion, Charles Litchfield. Tom will be remembered fondly for his warmth and kindness and his quick wit. Special thanks to all those who returned those kindnesses over these past several years. Because of them, Tom never lost his enthusiasm for life. Special thanks for the care Tom received at Tampa General Hospital, St. Petersburg VA Hospital, and wonderful Hospice Care.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019